Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim on Monday launched a Hebrew-language website to coincide with the second anniversary of the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone attack by the United States.

The purpose of the new site was to counter what it termed “massive and systematic censorship” of news about the “Zionist regime” in the media.

“The undeniable reality is that not only have the people of the world been deprived of receiving the news about the whole truth about the occupied Palestine and the Zionist crimes, but the reports that are fed even to the residents of the occupied territories are being extensively manipulated and managed,” Majid Qolizadeh, CEO of Tasnim, said in a statement.

The site will provide Hebrew speakers — with Israel being the only Hebrew-speaking country in the world — with “true and authentic news of what is happening inside the occupied territories and other parts of the world, particularly in the West Asia region,” Qolizadeh said.