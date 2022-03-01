U.S. “crisis eating” policies aligned with those of the free West are solely to blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared Tuesday, before calling Washington a “mafia regime” responsible for all the trouble in the world.

“The root cause of the Ukraine crisis is the U.S. and the West’s policies,” Khamenei said in a televised speech marking a Muslim religious anniversary.

“The United States regime is a crisis-creating and crisis-living one. It feeds on crisis.

“In my opinion, today Ukraine is also the victim of such policy. Today, the Ukraine situation is related to this U.S. policy. The U.S. has dragged Ukraine to this point,” he added, AFP reports.

Khamenei then accused Washington of meddling in the “internal affairs of the country, setting up demonstrations against the governments, creating velvet revolutions, creating colour coup d’etats.”

The Islamic dictator said Tehran wants the “war to end”, and called for civilian lives and infrastructure to be spared during the conflict.

He said global security is threatened by by U.S. policies which included the creation of Islamic State and meddling in other nations’ affairs by forcing regime changes and installing pro-West politicians.

“We are against war and destruction, anywhere in the world,” Khamenei said, adding “we are against killing people, the destruction of people’s infrastructure.”

Iran’s foreign ministry has also asserted on several occasions the Ukraine crisis is “rooted in NATO” but has called for it to be resolved through diplomatic means.

He then promised Iran remains a lover of global peace and security but will fight America and its Western allies if they dare claim otherwise.

Iran’s leader, who has the final say in major state policies, called the U.S. a “mafia regime” in continuation of an anti-U.S. national campaign that has been continuing for 30 years and more.

“Political mafia, economic mafia, arms-producing mafia; different types of mafias that control and lead the policies of the country and actually control the country,” he said.

Khamenei said two lessons should be learned from the Ukraine crisis by the governments and people around the world: that the West cannot be trusted and that popular support is of utmost importance.

“Support by Western governments for administrations and politicians that have been installed by them is a mirage,” he said, citing the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led Western forces from Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban as an example.