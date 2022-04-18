Iran President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday the very “heart” of Israel is at risk if it even hints at action against Tehran, before claiming the Islamic republic alone defeated Saddam Hussein and that fate now awaits the Jewish State.

“You must know that if you try to take any action against the Iranian nation… our armed forces will not leave you in peace,” Raisi said, during a military parade to mark National Army Day as reported by state news agency IRNA.

He added “in case of the smallest move by the Israeli regime against the Iranian nation, the heart of Israel would be the destination for Iran’s armed forces.”

Raisi spoke as talks stalled in Vienna amid U.S. President Biden’s attempt to resurrect former President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran.

That JCPOA accord started to unravel in 2018 when then U.S. President Donald Trump left the deal and re-instated sanctions.

Iran is claiming that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden offered to remove 1,040 sanctions that were imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump, as Biden tries to entice Iran to resume the 2015 nuclear deal. https://t.co/NxrWxcV6dr — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 23, 2021

Raisi’s threats came after a series of violent clashes between Palestinians and Israelis at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque Friday, with Iran accusing Israel of “zionist” aggression.

More than 150 Palestinians were injured after thousands gathered to pray and fight Israeli security forces at the site during the month of Ramadan, as Breitbart News reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called the clashes a “desecration of the holy values ​​of Muslims” and alleged it was “carried out by the Zionist regime’s military and security forces by deploying military equipment and brutally attacking defenseless Palestinian worshipers,” according to a translated statement by the Tasnim News Agency.