Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Accuses CNN’s Amanpour of Lying in Heated Interview

Deborah Brand

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour of misleading viewers over Israel’s recent handling of Palestinian rioting on the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Amanpour asked Bennett why Israeli security forces sometimes enter the Al Aqsa Mosque, which is located on the flashpoint Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem, when such a move provokes Palestinian sensitivities.

“There you go again starting the story in the middle,” he said.

Bennett went on to note Israeli police only entered the Al Aqsa Mosque after rocks and firebombs were hurled at officers from inside the mosque in an attempt to restore order to the holy site for the thousands of peaceful Muslim worshipers.

“My responsibility as prime minister of Israel is to provide freedom of prayer for everyone in Jerusalem, including Muslims, which is why I had to send in policemen to remove the rioters and it worked,” he said.

