Palestinians Rain Bullets at Israeli Bus; 3 Female Terrorists Arrested Enroute to Separate Attack

Palestinian terrorists fired several rounds of bullets at an Israeli bus full of passengers in the West Bank on Saturday night, hours after a separate incident in the same area in which three female terrorists were arrested by Israeli troops.

No causalities were reported in the bus attack, which was the third of it kind to take this month. The bus sustained holes from at least eight bullets.

The perpetrators are still at large.

“Public transportation in general and buses in particular are a symbol of government and therefore the drivers and passengers are repeatedly attacked. The Ministry of Transportation must quickly adopt the plan to reduce violence and terrorism, the blood of the drivers and passengers must not be waste,” Israel’s bus drivers’ organization said in a statement following the shooting.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the incident called for “immediate and serious actions to eradicate terrorism,” adding it was a “great miracle” that no passengers were inured.

Separately, three women from the Palestinian city of Nablus were arrested after entering Israel illegally. Inside their vehicle, was an improvised Carlo-type submachine gun and a suicide note.

It is suspected that they planned to carry out a shooting attack against the Israeli troops manning a checkpoint.