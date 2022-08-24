Model Bella Hadid Laments Losing Friends, Jobs over Support for ‘Palestine’

Supermodel Bella Hadid claimed she has lost friends and job opportunities over her support for the Palestinians.

Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-American real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, is vocally anti-Israel, calling it an “apartheid” state and charging Israeli Jews with being a “a group of colonizers” who conduct ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.

“There have been so many brands that have stopped working with me. A lot of friends have also turned their backs on me,” the supermodel told Libyan-American journalist, Noor Tagouri, on his podcast.

“I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends that I had been having dinner with on Friday nights, for seven years, now just won’t let me into their house,” the model said.

Last month, the model posted a series of Instagram posts to her 56 million followers lamenting the deaths of Gazan terrorists during an escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

In a separate interview with the GQ men’s magazine, Hadid bemoaned the fact her parents’ divorce meant she wasn’t exposed to Islam, which made her “really sad and lonely.”

“For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely,” she told GQ. “I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice [Islam], just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture.”

Model Bella Hadid attended a pro-Palestine march on Saturday in New York City, where she wore the traditional “Keffiyeh” garb, a face mask, and waved a large Palestinian flag. https://t.co/Igi0QLOTHk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 17, 2021

Hadid did not mention the fact that no Muslim culture would allow her to be supermodel.

Hadid said her she sought to raise awareness of the “Israeli occupation,” she said.

“I speak about [this stuff] for the elderly that are still living there, that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life,” she said.