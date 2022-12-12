Decades On, Mossad Reveals How Syria Caught Legendary Israeli Spy Eli Cohen

The Mossad on Monday revealed for the first time how famed Israeli spy Eli Cohen was captured by Syria in 1965.

Mossad head David Barnea revealed the contents of Cohen’s last telegram at a dedication of a new museum named for Cohen in Herzliya.

In the message, Cohen reported that then-Syrian President Amin Al-Hafez was meeting with senior military brass.

Barnea, who hailed Cohen as one of the “greatest” spies for Israel, said that recent “in-depth research” showed Cohen was captured “because his transmissions were simply intercepted and triangulated by the enemy.”

“This is now an intelligence fact,” Barnea added.

The revelation lays to rest many theories behind Cohen’s capture, which include alleging that the spy transmitted too many messages to Israel and that he disobeyed orders from his superiors.

“[Cohen] continues to influence us and instil in us a fighting spirit, courage, values and devotion – even from the depths of history,” Barnea said.

“He is a source of inspiration not only to today’s agents but to all Mossad employees in their various positions. We all learn from him, even today, from his Zionism, his sacrifice and his dedication,” he said.