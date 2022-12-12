Decades On, Mossad Reveals How Syria Caught Legendary Israeli Spy Eli Cohen

The Mossad on Monday revealed for the first time how famed Israeli spy Eli Cohen was captured by Syria in 1965.
Supplied via GPO
Deborah Brand

Mossad head David Barnea revealed the contents of Cohen’s last telegram at a dedication of a new museum named for Cohen in Herzliya.

In the message, Cohen reported that then-Syrian President Amin Al-Hafez was meeting with senior military brass.

Barnea, who hailed Cohen as one of the “greatest” spies for Israel, said that recent “in-depth research” showed Cohen was captured “because his transmissions were simply intercepted and triangulated by the enemy.”

Picture dated 09 May 1965 shows Israeli spy Elie Cohen (L) and two other unidentified co-defendants, during their trial in Damascus, ten days before his execution. Israel wants Syria to return Cohen's remains as a confidence-building gesture in the framework of the peace talks between the two countries which resumed last month after a nearly four-year break. (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

File/Picture dated 09 May 1965 shows Israeli spy Elie Cohen (L) and two other unidentified co-defendants, during their trial in Damascus, ten days before his execution. (AFP via Getty Images)

“This is now an intelligence fact,” Barnea added.

The revelation lays to rest many theories behind Cohen’s capture, which include alleging that the spy transmitted too many messages to Israel and that he disobeyed orders from his superiors.

“[Cohen] continues to influence us and instil in us a fighting spirit, courage, values and devotion – even from the depths of history,” Barnea said.

File/Picture dated 25 01 2000 shows a new postage stamp commemorating Eli Cohen, reading “Eli will never be forgotten.” The widow of Cohen, Nadia, hanged in public in Syria in 1965, said 10 February 2004 she hoped his remains could be brought home after a new round of negotiations involving Israel and Lebanon’s fundamentalist group Hezbollah as part of a prisoner exchange deal. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

“He is a source of inspiration not only to today’s agents but to all Mossad employees in their various positions. We all learn from him, even today, from his Zionism, his sacrifice and his dedication,” he said.

