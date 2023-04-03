Jerusalem Post Publishes Op-ed Calling for Coup Against Netanyahu

The Jerusalem Post, once a reliably right-of-center newspaper, published an op-ed on Monday calling for a coup against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — to “rise up against Netanyahu and force him from power.”

The op-ed, written by Alon Ben-Meir, comes a week after Netanyahu paused his controversial judicial reforms to allow more time for negotiations between the government and the opposition. But the opposition has not let up, and continues to hold demonstrations — even invading the offices of a think tank that proposed the reforms.

Ben-Meir accuses Netanyahu of attempting a “de facto coup d’état under the guise of judicial reforms.” (As Breitbart News has noted, most of the reforms parallel existing institutions within the American judiciary.)

Ben-Meir also declares (original emphasis):

It’s time for Israel to rise up against Netanyahu and force him from power It’s time for the Israelis to rise up – yes, rise up – as admirably as they have against Netanyahu’s sinister scheme to overtake the judiciary, again and again, to force him out of power and spare Israel from his ominously dire behavior. There is no way to make this clearer. The time is overdue for the Netanyahu government to realize that its approach to domestic policies that have torn the country apart and its discord with Israel’s closest ally, the US, is exactly what Israel’s enemies hope and wish for. In his speech during this past week’s White House-hosted virtual Summit for Democracy, Netanyahu stated that US-Israel relations remain unshakable. That may be so but not as long as he is in power. Netanyahu is simply unfit to be the prime minister of Israel. He is a liar, a schemer and a fraud. If he has an ounce of integrity left in him, he should resign and save the country instead of stopping short of nothing, however evil, to save his skin.

The op-ed also praises President Joe Biden for pressuring Netanyahu by denying him a White House invitation.

Supporters of Netanyahu note that the protest movement is using undemocratic methods, such as blocking roads and refusing to perform military reserve service, not just to stop reforms but to oust the government.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.