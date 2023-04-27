PHOTOS: Hundreds of Thousands of Israelis March to Support Netanyahu’s Judicial Reforms

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis turned out Thursday evening in Jerusalem to march in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, in answer to similar protests by the opposition in Tel Aviv.

For weeks, left-wing protesters have mounted demonstrations — and blocked traffic — to raise objections to the reforms, though most are well within the norms of democratic practice in other countries, including the U.S.

Their protests have earned international attention, adding to pressure on the government. President Joe Biden has said he will not meet with Netanyahu, the country’s democratically-elected leader, because of the reforms.

On Thursday, however, the country’s normally quiescent right-wing voters — who prefers to raise their voices in the ballot box, rather than on the streets — turned out for what was billed as a “million-person march.”

Estimates of the actual size of the rally have varied, from 200,000 to 600,000. Nevertheless, it was a strong show of force from Netanyahu’s supporters, who have felt overlooked by the media and the political class.

As Eliot Kaufman noted this week in the Wall Street Journal, Israel has become more politically conservative over the 75 years of its history, but the judicial has remained staunchly leftist, producing the tensions today.

Though the country was considered to be on the precipice of internal conflict a few weeks ago, conservative author David Hazony, writing in the Jewish Journal, suggested there is hope for a new constitutional accord.

