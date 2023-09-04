Netanyahu Suggests Deporting ‘Asylum’-seeking Migrants Who Rioted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested deporting migrants from Eritrea who rioted last week in Tel Aviv in a sectarian dispute over the African country’s own internal conflicts.

Though some of the migrants claim they are seeking “asylum” in Israel, many Israelis believe they are in the country illegally without legitimate claims of asylum.

The Times of Israel reported:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Saturday night that he and a team of ministers would look into the possibility of deporting Eritrean migrants who behaved violently during the day’s intense rioting in Tel Aviv. The violent afternoon clashes in southern Tel Aviv between Eritrean migrants supporting and opposing the government in Asmara saw over 150 injured, including some 15 in serious condition. Around 30 policemen were hurt.

The Jerusalem Post noted that violent protests involving Eritreans are not just a problem in Israel, but around the world, as migrants oppose the government of dictator President Issays Afwerki from abroad.

Israel has struggled in recent decades with illegal immigration, leading it to build secure fences along its border with Egypt and along and within the territory commonly referred to as the West Bank.

