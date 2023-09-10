Israeli Opposition Hires Democrat-linked PR Firm in Washington

Blue and White Future, an Israeli non-profit organization that is helping to organize protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, has hired a Democratic Party-linked PR firm, Trident DMG, in DC.

Politico reported on Friday (emphasis removed):

Here’s a round-up of interesting FARA filings that caught our eye over the past week. Blue and White Future, a Tel Aviv-based nonprofit that’s helped coordinate crowdfunding and financing for the opposition movement against the Israeli government’s contentious judicial overhaul, retained PR firm Trident DMG to boost its cause. — According to documents filed with the Justice Department on Thursday, Trident will provide “strategic communications services” for the nonprofit, which appears to be related to Blue White Future, founded in 2009 to fight for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The three-month contract is worth $75,000, DOJ filings show. … — According to DOJ filings, Blue and White Future is led by activist Eran Schwartz, and its board includes Israeli entrepreneur Orni Petruschka and Gilad Sher, a former chief of staff to ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak — both of whom are also listed as Blue White Future board members. Blue and White Future “centralizes donations, and ‘when one group wants to initiate an activity, they are supported by this organization with public relations, funding, logistics, legal counsel’ and other services,” The Times of Israel reported in May.

One of Trident DMG’s co-founders, Lanny Davis, is a notorious Democratic Party operative linked to the Clintons.

In addition, Blue and White Future has hired another Democrat-linked, D.C.-based firm, Bluelight Strategies, which recently filed as a foreign agent with the Department of Justice.

The turn to D.C.-based firms close to the Democratic Party points to the close coordination between Democrats and activists trying to undermine Israel’s government.

