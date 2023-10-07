Palestinian Terrorists Kidnap, Kill Israeli Women and Children

Palestinian terrorists seized dozens of Israeli civilian hostages on Saturday, holding some in Israel and dragging at least 50, including women and children, to Gaza.

The images and videos of women — and the corpses of women — being abused by Palestinian gunmen caused shock and anguish throughout Israel.

Most of these are too graphic to publish, and some cannot yet be confirmed. Some have been published by news wire agencies, with the identities of the victims concealed, as in the photo below.

One, however, was confirmed by CNN and others: a video of an Israeli woman, covered in blood and dirt, being dragged from the back of a jeep and shoved into the back seat by gunmen.

In another instance, a woman’s dead body was paraded on the back of a truck, nearly naked, under the boots of Palestinian gunmen as they shouted “Allahu Akbar!” (“God is Great!”). Her family confirmed that it was her.

As the Washington Post noted:

Tom Weintraub Louk, 30, told The Washington Post that her first cousin, Shani Louk, was missing after militants overran an outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim on Saturday morning. As news of the attack circulated, family members tried to contact Shani, who is in her early 20s. “We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” said Louk. Family members also failed to get through to her Mexican boyfriend. Later in the morning, as videos of hostage-takings flew across social media, another cousin recognized Shani in one of them — in the back of a pickup truck, surrounded by armed militants. Louk has not been able to bring herself to watch the video, but Shani’s parents have. “We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” she said.

The sight of women — and children — being abducted, killed, and abused will not soon be forgotten by Israelis — and will likely fuel public support for a war effort that eliminates Hamas as a political and terrorist entity.

