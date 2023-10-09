Hamas Threatens To Execute Hostages ‘Broadcast with Video and Audio’

The Palestinian terror group Hamas has threatened to execute Israeli hostages, one-by-one, “with video and audio,” for every time that Israel launches an airstrike against a Palestinian target in Gaza without warning.

The threat came via a Hamas spokesman, and was reported by the Times of Israel:

The Hamas terror group is threatening to begin executing hostages in response to Israeli strikes in Gaza carried out without warnings, the spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades says, according to Gaza’s Shehab news outlet. “From this hour, any targeting of our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with the execution of civilian hostages, which will be broadcast with video and audio,” says the spokesperson, who goes by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida.

In past conflicts, Israel has often warned the civilian occupants of buildings that are also Hamas targets to flee, by dropping dummy bombs on building a few minutes before they are attacked with live bombs.

There have been reports that Israel has hit some buildings without warning, presumably to keep Hamas terrorists from fleeing with civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared that the goal of Israel’s attack on Gaza is to remove Hamas as a military and governing force.

Hamas appears to be taking a page from the so-called Islamic State, or ISIS, which infamously broadcast executions of hostages.

