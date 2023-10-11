‘Time’ Op-ed Blames Netanyahu for Palestinian Hamas Terror, Blasts Peace Efforts

Time magazine has published an op-ed by radical left-wing activist and writer Mairav Zonszein arguing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to blame for the recent mass murder of Israelis by Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

The op-ed, “How Netanyahu Undermined Israel’s Security,” fails to condemn the brutality of Hamas terror, and actually defends Hamas by noting that it “also operates as a political party,” despite its designation by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

Zonszein’s argument essentially blames Netanyahu for pursuing the Abraham Accords, the peace agreements that Israel has signed with several Arab countries.

The Israeli prime minister “has repeatedly formulated his policies around the idea that Israel can resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict and proceed to normalize relations with Arab countries without engaging with the Palestinians,” she claims.

She does not explain how Israel is meant to “engage” with a terror group bent on murdering Jews.

Zonszein also repeats several lies, familiar from pro-Palestinian propaganda, such as that Israel “has provoked instability at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem,” referring to raids by Israeli police to remove weapons that terrorists had stockpiled in the mosque.

She also laments that Israel “has gained diplomatic traction, signing normalization deals with four Arab countries, and was most recently admitted into the coveted U.S. visa waiver program.” She fails to note that the latter development happened because the Israeli government agreed to U.S. demands that travel to (or through) Israel by air be made easier for Palestinian-Americans.

Zonszein works at the International Crisis Group, the former home of Rob Malley, the recently-suspended U.S. envoy to Iran.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.