WATCH: Palestinians Riot Again at Al-Aqsa Mosque; Israeli Police Enter Compound

Palestinians rioted again Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, hurling stones and incendiary devices, and Israeli police enter the Temple Mount compound to stop the violence and disperse them– the same pattern that the Hamas Palestinian terrorist group used as a pretext to launch a war with Israel two weeks ago.

Video of the confrontations emerged, with anti-Israel media falsely claiming Israel had attacked “worshipers” at the mosque — which, despite being an Islamic holy site, is used as a base for rioters.

BREAKING | Israeli occupation forces raid the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied #Jerusalem and fire stun grenades and teargas at worshipers. pic.twitter.com/gOd3x4MaNh — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2021

Clashes broke outside Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem shortly after Friday prayers. Israel police says protesters threw fire bombs and stones at forces. Palestinian reports suggest the police used stone grenades to disperse crowd. Videos show Palestinians celebrating Gaza ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/4XhaaaIO1N — Michael Shuval 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelShuval) May 21, 2021

מאות מתפללים יידו אבנים והשליכו בקבוק תבערה לעבר שוטרים. מפקד מחוז ירושלים הורה להיכנס להר הבית ולטפל במתפרעים. במקביל התאפשרה יציאת בלתי מעורבים בהתפרעות מרחבת הר הבית דרך השערים. מפקד מחוז ירושלים נמצא בהר כעת pic.twitter.com/MaqCU5EUDE — Asael Peled | עשהאל פלד (@AsaelPeled) May 21, 2021

The Times of Israel noted that Hamas had called for a “day of rage” at the Temple Mount. 15 Palestinians were reported injured.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Israel Police clashed with Palestinians on the Temple Mount on Friday afternoon, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, according to Palestinian media.

… Israel Police stated that a riot broke out on the Temple Mount with hundreds of youth who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police officers. Jerusalem District police commander Doron Turgeman ordered police to enter the Temple Mount and handle the rioters near the police station, while allowing those not involved to leave the Temple Mount.

False claims about Israel “attacking” the mosque two weeks ago, on the last Friday of Ramadan, inflamed Muslim public opinion throughout the world, and were hyped by anti-Israel critics in general.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Israeli people for their “resilience” in the conflict.

