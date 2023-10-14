China, Russia Attempt to Stop Israel from Invading Gaza and Removing Hamas

Russia and China are both attempting to prevent Israel from invading Gaza and removing the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which murdered 1,300 people, wounded 3,600 others, and kidnapped between 100 and 200 hostages in an attack October 7.

After a meeting of the United Nations Security Council adjourned last Sunday — the day after the attack — without condemning terrorism, Russia is now demanding a meeting on Monday, at which it will insist on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

China, for its part, is accusing Israel of using excessive force — even though Israel has not yet begun a ground operation in Gaza.

The South China Morning Post reported:

Israel should stop its “ collective punishment” of Gaza’s civilians with actions beyond self-defence, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, warning it would worsen regional tensions and lead to humanitarian disaster. In a call with Saudi Arabian counterpart, Wang also condemned the continued Israeli retaliation to a shock attack a week ago by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. “Israel’s actions have gone beyond self-defence,” Wang told Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout released early on Sunday.

Iran is also trying to save its terrorist proxy, warning that it will widen the war if Israel invades Gaza to remove Hamas.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.