Israel Launches Deeper Raids Against Hamas Inside Gaza

Israel launched expanded incursions into Gaza on Friday evening, sending tanks and special forces into the terrorist-controlled territory to take out specific targets and prepare the way for a possible full-scale ground invasion.

As the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire — and defeated an amendment that would have condemned Hamas — Israel continued taking the fight to the Palestinian terrorist group that launched the war by invading Israel and killing over 1,400 people Oct. 7.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage of airstrikes on underground command centers and tunnels.

Madhath Mubashar—Commander of Hamas’ Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike. Furthermore, the IDF struck 250+ Hamas targets including a terrorist tunnel network in Gaza that detonated the secondary explosions. pic.twitter.com/qaB5J0np2G — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, three people were wounded when a Hamas rocket evaded the Iron Dome and hit an apartment building.

The IDF has not confirmed the targets or scope of Friday night’s operations yet, but has said, according to the Times of Israel, that it has not yet begun a full ground invasion.

