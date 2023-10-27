Israel Launches Deeper Raids Against Hamas Inside Gaza

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)
Abed Khaled / Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

Israel launched expanded incursions into Gaza on Friday evening, sending tanks and special forces into the terrorist-controlled territory to take out specific targets and prepare the way for a possible full-scale ground invasion.

As the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire — and defeated an amendment that would have condemned Hamas — Israel continued taking the fight to the Palestinian terrorist group that launched the war by invading Israel and killing over 1,400 people Oct. 7.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released video footage of airstrikes on underground command centers and tunnels.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, three people were wounded when a Hamas rocket evaded the Iron Dome and hit an apartment building.

Tel Aviv rocket strike (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – OCTOBER 27: : Members of the Israel’s security service and firefighters work on an apartment building hit by a rocket fired from Gaza on October 27, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to reports, three people were wounded. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that left 1,400 dead and 200 kidnapped, Israel launched a sustained bombardment of the Gaza Strip and threatened a ground invasion to vanquish the militant group that governs the Palestinian territory. But the fate of the hostages, Israelis and foreign nationals who are being held by Hamas in Gaza, as well as international pressure over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, have complicated Israel’s military response to the attacks. A timeline for a proposed ground invasion remains unclear. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The IDF has not confirmed the targets or scope of Friday night’s operations yet, but has said, according to the Times of Israel, that it has not yet begun a full ground invasion.

