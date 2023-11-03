Appearing Thursday on NewsNation’s Cuomo, Mosab Hassan Yousef, a son of one of the co-founders of Hamas, referred to the Palestinian terror organization as a “Nazi group” and said Israel is “not responsible” for civilian deaths in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

A transcript is as follows:

CHRIS CUOMO: We just had a guest on who is sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. She said what any say here, which is Israel is killing so many civilians in Palestine that this is almost about bloodlust and Hamas is there only chance to fight back, and this is an act of a desperate people. What do you say to that point of view?

MOSAB HASSAN YOUSEF: I say to that point of view that it’s better to be silent in this moment because antisemitism and anti-Israel, anti-life is the what was in common between this type of people and the Nazis. Because the Nazis, about 100 years ago, it was a point of view. And soon later, they were gassing people in chambers. Today, we have a very similar situation. We have a Nazi group. We saw what they did on October 7th. They are hiding behind children and women. Israel says evacuate, evacuate civilians. Leaflets, phone calls, through media, and give them an opportunity of 20 days to evacuate, but they didn’t. They still given shelter to Hamas. You know why? Because they are partnering with Hamas. And in this case, Israel is not responsible for any harm that happens to civilians in northern Gaza that stay in now as we speak.