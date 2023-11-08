Blinken Warns Israel Against Postwar Gaza ‘Occupation’ or Blockade

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday laid out the U.S. vision for a post-war future in Gaza, urging Israel not to reoccupy the area before conceding there may be a “transition period.”

He outlined what he saw as the future for the region in a press conference following a meeting of the G7 in Tokyo.

The Times of Israel reports the U.S. top diplomat set strict parameters because, “The only way to ensure this never happens again is to set the conditions for durable peace and security.” The Times report continued:

“No forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war. No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks. No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempts to blockade or besiege Gaza. “No reduction in the territory of Gaza. We must also ensure no terrorist threats emerge from the West Bank,” he says.

What it should have is “Palestinian governance, Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority… a sustained mechanism for reconstruction in Gaza, and a pathway” to a two-state solution, Blinken added, the Times set out.

RELATED: Pollak — What You Need to Know About Origins of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Asked to address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desire for Israel to assume security responsibility in Gaza indefinitely, Blinken reportedly conceded “there may be a need for some transition period.”

He also reiterated Washington’s view Gaza could not be run by Hamas, the terrorist group that currently rules the enclave.

“That simply invites repetition of October 7,” Blinken said, referring to the group’s deadly assault on Israel that prompted the retaliatory bombardment of Gaza.