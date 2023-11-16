‘Scared Me More Than January 6’: Dem Rep Recalls ‘Violent’ Palestine Protest at DNC HQ

Democratic National Committee (DNC) members are reeling from the “violent” pro-Palestine protest that took place at their headquarters Wednesday, with one congressional representative saying it scared them “more than January 6.”

Republicans loudly condemned the mob that descended upon the DNC’s Washington, DC, headquarters and clashed with law enforcement in an effort to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Footage from the incident shows the protestors getting physical with police in front of the building.

The Capitol Police Department announced on X at the time that they were “working to keep back approximately 150 people” who were “illegally and violently protesting.”

Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area.

Lawmakers were evacuated from the headquarters and U.S. House office buildings were locked down due to the event, with one Democrat lawmaker telling Axios it “scared me more than January 6,” recounting that they were about to leave and return to the Capitol when police told them not to exit.

“Someone sent out word for people to come [back] and police said it’s not safe,” the lawmaker said. “Police were wearing gas masks … this was not peaceful.”

Six officers were treated for injuries “ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched,” and one protester was arrested for assaulting an officer, Capitol Police said after things were gotten under control.

“To the protestors: PLEASE don’t do something irresponsible,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), who was also at the DNC at the time of the protest, said in a post on X.

Casten said that illegally protesting at a heavily guarded building filled with members of Congress “is putting you and other innocent people at risk,” because officers “did not know the protestors’ intent[.]”

I was just evacuated from the @dccc office after the building was surrounded by protestors who had blocked all modes of ingress and egress. Grateful to Capitol Police for getting all members and staff out safely. To the protestors: PLEASE don't do something irresponsible

“They knew only that Members of Congress were inside, could not leave and that protesters would not let police through,” he said. “Forcing police to guess intent is irresponsible and dangerous.”