An illegal alien wanted for murder in his native Mexico was able to successfully cross the United States-Mexico border as a so-called “got-away” on President Joe Biden’s watch.

David Antonio Hernandez Ventura, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, attempted to cross the southern border on three separate occasions on March 30, April 1, and April 8, 2021.

Each time, though, Ventura was quickly turned back to Mexico thanks to Title 42 — the border control authority that Biden ended in May 2023. Sometime after Title 42 ended, Ventura crossed the border successfully as a got-away.

Since Biden took office, nearly two million known got-aways have crossed the border.

Ventura was arrested on local charges in Fresno, California, on December 2, 2023. Following this arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents located Ventura and arrested him on January 24 near his residence in Fresno.

On February 8 a federal immigration judge ordered him deported, and the Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal earlier this month.

On April 24, Ventura was deported from the United States and handed over to Mexican law enforcement where he will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

