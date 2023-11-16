Republicans Condemn Violent Radical Mob Attack on DNC Headquarters

Republicans roundly condemned the radical-left mob who “violently” assailed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) headquarters Wednesday night, injuring six police officers and locking down House offices.

The mob attack on the DNC headquarters shows the radicalization of many in the Democrat party.

Democrat members of Congress inside the DNC’s headquarters appeared to narrowly escape the scene without injury, as “protesters” “illegally and violently” demanded peace in the Middle East. “Cease Fire Now,” many shirts of the mob members said.