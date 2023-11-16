Republicans Condemn Violent Radical Mob Attack on DNC Headquarters

Republicans roundly condemned the radical-left mob who “violently” assailed the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) headquarters Wednesday night, injuring six police officers and locking down House offices.
The mob attack on the DNC headquarters shows the radicalization of many in the Democrat party.
Democrat members of Congress inside the DNC’s headquarters appeared to narrowly escape the scene without injury, as “protesters” “illegally and violently” demanded peace in the Middle East. “Cease Fire Now,” many shirts of the mob members said.
“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” Capitol Police posted on X during the attack. “Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area.”
-
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) posted on Instagram that the protesters were “socialists”: “Violent socialists Hamas supporters trying to storm the offices of the Democratic Party tonight in D.C”
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) posted on X: “The nation’s capital is under siege. Last week, it was the White House. This week, it’s the DNC. These left-wing lunatics have to be held accountable.”
- Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) slammed law enforcement for waging a double system of justice: “The @FBI has arrested hundreds of people for entering the Capitol on January 6th. Given tonight’s chaos (we’ll see if they get the same treatment), it’s worth reminding everyone that they still have no idea who planted pipe bombs at the DNC & RNC that same day.”
- Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said the mob attack is a precursor to the Democrat convention: “DNC 2024 Convention is going to be lit.”
- Richard Grenell echoed Miller’s remark: “This looks like the Obama DNC Convention in 2012 – when half the Democrat delegates were loudly anti-Israel.”
- Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) said the whole Capitol Building was shut down because of the unrest: “I am on Capitol Hill right now and it’s on lockdown. No getting in or out of our offices. We have officers that were pepper sprayed by pro-Hamas protestors with a lot of people attempting to break into the Democratic HQ. Anyone else notice how violent the so-called ‘ceasefire’ crowd is?”
-
Sebastian Gorka mocked the protesters on X: “Democrat HQ in D.C. stormed by pro-Hamas lunatics. Just don’t call it an ‘insurrection,’ OK?”
Via Axios:
One House Democrat who was present at the DNC told Axios it “scared me more than January 6,” recounting that they were about to leave and return to the Capitol when police told them not to exit.
“Someone sent out word for people to come [back] and police said it’s not safe,” the lawmaker said. “Police were wearing gas masks … this was not peaceful.”
Some defended the mob attack.
“The goal was just to block the door [to the DNC building] in non-violent civil disobedience,” IfNotNow national spokesperson Eva Borgwardt told Axios, claiming the violence was “one-sided”–by police. “The most brutal police response I have ever seen,” she said.
Capitol Police posted on X during the attack, warning people to stay away.
“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” Capitol Police said. “Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area.”
RELATED — Rubio: There Aren’t ‘Pro-Palestinian’ Protests; They’re ‘Pro-Hamas’ and Only Started After Hamas Killed Civilians
Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.