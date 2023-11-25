Report: Israel Releases Palestinian Terrorist Who Destroyed Own Face in Terror Attack

Israel has reportedly released Palestinian terrorist Israa Jaabis as part of a deal that saw 39 female and teenage convicts released in exchange for 13 Israeli women and children hostages on Saturday.

Jaabis is notorious for having severely burned her own face when she set off an explosive gas canister in an attempt to kill Israelis in a terror attack gone wrong in 2015.

The UK Daliy Mail recounted the episode and its after math:

Asraa Jabas, 38, was seriously disfigured after a gas cylinder exploded during an attack in 2015 in the West Bank which also left a policeman badly hurt. She was sentenced to eleven years but since being convicted has successfully applied twice for funding to have plastic surgery – sparking outrage. … As news spread that she was to be one of the prisoners released as part of the deal, several victims groups said they would file a petition to oppose her freedom.

Hamas reportedly confirmed that she was on the list of the second batch of prisoners to be released, in return for the second group of Israeli hostages freed from Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported:

Jaabis was 31 in 2015 when she detonated a gas can ister in her car after being pulled over by police near the Ma’ale Adumim settlement outside Jerusalem. She had been heading into Israel where she intended to carry out a suicide bombing, according to Israeli authorities. The resulting fire caused burns to police officer Moshe Chen’s face and chest and also seriously injured Jaabis.

A request by the prisoner for a nose job to continue reconstructive surgery to her face was reportedly rejected because it was not medically necessary.

