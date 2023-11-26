Israel: Hamas Blocks Aid Trucks Heading to North Gaza Strip

Israel accused Hamas Sunday of blocking a convoy of humanitarian aid trucks destined for the northern Gaza Strip under a deal to release additional Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group.

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) posted an image on Twitter of a long line of aid trucks and said that Hamas was preventing them from entering.

This is what happened about an hour ago on the road leading to the northern Gaza Strip:

A Hamas checkpoint blocked the trucks delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of northern Gaza.

To Hamas, residents of Gaza are their last priority pic.twitter.com/S5Q4omFSL6 — COGAT (@cogatonline) November 26, 2023

The photo shows ambulances moving south into the southern Gaza Strip, and a large convoy of aid trucks, lined up, facing north.

Under the deal, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, all women and children, over four days, in return for a pause in fighting; a release of 150 female and teenage Palestinian terror convicts; and 200 aid trucks daily, including 50 to Northern Gaza.

Dr. Ron Schleifer, who studies psychological warfare at Ariel University, commented on Hamas’s blockade by noting that it had a propaganda purpose.

Groups like Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) learned from the North Vietnamese experience in war against the United States, he said, and would make their own people suffer if doing so would yield propaganda wins in the West.

Such propaganda victories could be more effective than military victories on the ground in achieving the groups’ objectives.

Hamas has routinely exposed Palestinian civilians to the impacts of war and then shown — or staged — the result for publication by the international media. The result is global outrage against Israel and pressure on Israel to stop the war against Hamas.

