Hamas Poses for Photo with Freed Hostage and Cute Puppy

Hamas terrorists are evidently trying to improve their image, posing Tuesday for a photograph with a freed Israeli hostage girl who is seen holding a cute puppy.

The terror organization is apparently trying to show a humanitarian face, after murdering 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, including children, often in brutal fashion.

During one attack recorded on Hamas GoPro videos, terrorists were seen shooting a dog to death on October 7. But suddenly, they are animal lovers, according to the photo.

Evidence has also emerged of torture committed by the terrorists against child hostages. As Breitbart News noted earlier Tuesday:

Deborah Cohen, the aunt of Eitan Yahalomi, 12, who is a dual French-Israeli citizen, told French TV outlet BFMTV on Tuesday (translated from French): “Eitan apparently saw horrors over there [in Gaza]. … Hamas forced Eitan to watch a horror film [of October 7], that no one could [bear to] watch … Every time that a child cried over there, they threatened [the child] with a gun to be quiet.” She added that child hostages had been beaten when they arrived in Gaza after being kidnapped by Hamas.

The hostage in the above photo is Mia Lemberg, a 17-year-old from Jerusalem, according to the Times of Israel. She is one of ten Israeli hostages (nine women, one child) and two foreign nationals being released as part of a two-day extension to the “pause” negotiated by Hamas and Israel through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

