Hamas Releases Propaganda Video of Israeli Father Weeping for Supposedly Dead Baby, Family

The Palestinian terror group Hamas released a video showing Yarden Bibas weeping over the alleged death of his wife, Shiri; his four-year-old son, Ariel; and his infant son, Kfir, all of whom were abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel.

The video is not being shared widely by Israeli media, but is discoverable on Twitter using Arabic search terms and spellings of Hebrew names.

#عاجل | كتائب القسام تنشر فيديو رسالة الأسير الصهيوني يردن بيباس الذي قتلت طائرات الاحتلال زوجته شيري وطفليه كفير وأرئيل إلى رئيس حكومة الاحتلال، وقد عرضت المقاومة تسليم الجثامين الثلاثة ورفضت حكومة الاحتلال استلامهم ولا زالت تناور وتساوم pic.twitter.com/4F6mNNhPIk — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 30, 2023

In the video, the father and husband is shown accusing “Bibi” (the nickname of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) of blowing up his family.

Hamas claimed this week that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were killed in an Israeli airstrike, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it believed Hamas had actually transferred the three red-haired hostages to another terror group.

The IDF said in response that it is investigating Hamas’s claimed. Palestinian terrorists have falsely reported the deaths of Israeli hostages before, and have falsely claimed that Israeli airstrikes killed hostages that Hamas itself had executed in captivity.

The Israeli public has mobilized behind the desire to see the hostages freed, even releasing orange balloons in a solidarity march.

Far from generating hostility to Netanyahu, the new Hamas video appears to be strengthening Israeli resolve to destroy Hamas once the “pause” — now extended into its seventh day, beyond the original four — has expired.

Hamas claimed that there are no more civilian women or children in its custody, though Israel says there are several among the roughly 140 hostages still in captivity.

