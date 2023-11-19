IDF Reveals: Hamas Murdered Noa Marciano in Shifa Hospital; Abducted Hostages There

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released evidence Sunday that Hamas murdered captured soldier Noa Marciano at Shifa Hospital in Gaza. It also showed surveillance footage of terrorists taking other hostages to the hospital.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the IDF recovered Corporal Marciano’s body during operations near Shifa Hospital. Hamas had forced her to make a propaganda video in which she appeared alive one moment, and was shown dead the next moment. Hamas claimed that she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike. On Sunday, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed that forensic analysis of Marciano’s body showed that she had minor injuries on October 7 and had been murdered at the hospital.

In addition, the IDF revealed surveillance footage of Hamas bringing hostages from Israel into Gaza and into the hospital. The video shows armed Hamas terrorists surrounding a Thai civilian and a Nepalese civilian. One is shown injured and on a gurney, and the other is seen being frogmarched through the hallway of the hospital.

EXPOSED: This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m and 11:01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas… pic.twitter.com/a5udjBw4wF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

Observers noted that the footage poses a major problem for the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations, which essentially turned a blind eye while Shifa and other hospitals were abused by terrorists.

This is very likely to be the greatest scandal ever to rock the International Committee of the Red Cross. It will demand complete leadership overhaul and institutional reforms. And the Appropriations Committees should lead the charge knowing the State Department will not. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 19, 2023

The ICRC is closely involved with the development and administration of the hospital, according to its own website.

