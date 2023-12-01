PHOTOS: Muslim Israeli Arab Family Greets Freed Relatives

The Ziyadne family, a Bedouin Muslim Arab family who are citizens of Israel, greeted two teenagers who were released Thursday night by Palestinian Hamas terrorists just hours before Hamas terminated the truce that had allowed for hostages to be freed.

As Breitbart News reported:

Two Muslim Arab teens are among eight Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Thursday night, part of a Bedouin family that was abducted by the Palestinian terror group in its October 7 attack, in which dozens of Muslim and Arab Israelis were also murdered. The teens, Aisha Ziyadne, 17, and Bilal Ziyadne, 18, were released, but their father, Youssef Hamis, and their 22-year-old brother, Hamza, are still captives. … Rumor has it that members of the Israeli Bedouin community wanted to invade Gaza themselves to avenge the murders and abductions by Hamas, but were prevented from doing so by the Israeli military.

Arabs form 20% of the Israeli population. They have equal civil rights, they vote, and they serve in the government.

Some also serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF); Bedouin Arabs often volunteer to serve in tracking units in the Negev desert.

The Ziyadne siblings were released on the seventh day of a week-long truce. Hamas often singled out Arab and Muslim Israelis for worse treatment than Jewish Israelis — who were themselves subjected to worse treatment than some foreign national hostages.

