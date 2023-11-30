Seventh Group of Freed Israeli Hostages Includes Two Muslim Arab Israeli Teens

Two Muslim Arab teens are among eight Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Thursday night, part of a Bedouin family that was abducted by the Palestinian terror group in its October 7 attack, in which dozens of Muslim and Arab Israelis were also murdered.

This is Aisha Ziyadne, 17, a Bedouin girl from near Rahat, abducted by Hamas on October 7 and taken to Gaza as hostage together with her father and two brothers. They also kidnap Muslims. They really don’t care #HamasISIS #Gaza #BringThemHomeNOW #BringThemAllHome pic.twitter.com/BPJeZCSoof — Ben Journo (@Pixe1111) November 29, 2023

The teens, Aisha Ziyadne, 17, and Bilal Ziyadne, 18, were released, but their father, Youssef Hamis, and their 22-year-old brother, Hamza, are still captives.

The family, from the predominantly Bedouin city of Rahat, was described in a profile last month by the Times of Israel:

Youssef, 53, married with two wives and 19 children, was working in the kibbutz cow shed while his 17-year-old daughter, Aisha, was spending time with her father. Two of his sons, Hamza, 22, married and father of two, and Bilal, 18 and single, were also working in the barn with their father and sister. … Aisha, a quiet girl, is engaged to her cousin Rizeq, whom she plans to marry and start a family with after she graduates from high school. Her brother Bilal loves animals and owns a horse and a camel.

Rumor has it that members of the Israeli Bedouin community wanted to invade Gaza themselves to avenge the murders and abductions by Hamas, but were prevented from doing so by the Israeli military.

The other hostages released include Sapir Cohen (29), Shani Goren (29), Ilana Gritzewsky Kimchi (30), Nili Margalit (41), Mia Shem (21), and Amit Soussana (40).

