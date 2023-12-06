Freed Thai Hostages Recount Horror of Hamas Capture, Declare ‘Israelis Had It Worse’

Two of the 23 Thai hostages released by Hamas terrorists late November have spoken of their treatment and revealed “Israelis had it worse.”

The pair spoke to the German outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) and told of days of agony and torture after being initially kidnapped in the October 7 terrorist raid into Israel.

They said they spent their first days in captivity tied up on a plastic sheet. Only after it was established they were Thai citizens and visiting local workers were they untied so they could walk through the tunnels a bit each day. One freed hostage then outlined:

“The Israeli hostages had it worse,” he said, recounting how guards would shout at them while the Thai hostages received medication.

After 50 days underground, the captive was finally allowed to return home and is now trying to regain weight and heal injuries.

“Physically, I’m fine,” the 29-year-old told DW on his farm in Udon Thani. “My neck still hurts a bit.”

The pain is from a rifle stock one of his kidnappers rammed into his neck while driving him and other kidnapped laborers while they were transported on the back of a pickup.

“Once the truck was full, they shot two of my companions in the head,” the young man recounted, head lowered.

RELATED: Touching Scene as Freed Hostages Embrace Loved Ones at Israeli Hospital

“Just because there was no room left for more hostages. I’ll never forget the sight.”

At least 39 Thai nationals were killed during the initial attack, and another 32 were kidnapped into Gaza.