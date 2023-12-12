Israeli special operations veteran Aaron Cohen told Fox News that Hamas terrorists are beginning to turn on each other as Israel continues its military campaign in Gaza.

A transcript is as follows:

TRACE GALLAGHER: You’re hearing that these prisoners, these Hamas leaders, are now turning on some of the other leaders in southern Gaza. What are you finding out?

AARON COHEN: That’s exactly what’s happening. What I’m hearing is this: Yousef al-Mansi, the former communications minister for Hamas in Gaza, has just been interrogated. He was part of that 500 plus Hamas members who were taken prisoner by the Israelis. He surrendered to the IDF because of that pressure cooker of a campaign that Israel has been putting on for the last 60 plus days.

In an interrogation with Israel’s intelligence agency, Shin Bet, [al-Mansi] is literally turning on Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Gaza, in the southern portion of Gaza, who is up close with those hostages, and he’s calling for Sinwar to step down. All of these Hamas members are surrendering themselves because they believe Sinwar, who has become the Bin Laden of Gaza, they believe he has absolutely lost his mind and bringing Gaza back 200 years into the Stone Age.