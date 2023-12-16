Netanyahu: Despite Hostage Tragedy, ‘Nothing Will Stop Us’ from Destroying Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a grieving nation on Saturday night that despite the tragic killing of three Israeli hostages on Friday, and despite international pressure, “nothing will stop us” from continuing the war and destroying Hamas.

Netanyahu made his first public appearance since the revelation, 24 hours before, that three Israeli hostages — Alon Shamriz, Samer Talalka, and Yotam Haim — were mistaken for terrorists and were shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers operating on the battlefield in northern Gaza.

In a subsequent investigation, it was learned that the hostages — who had survived 70 days of captivity in the hands of Hamas terrorists — had emerged from a building, shirtless, waving a white flag, and shouting to the soldiers in Hebrew, to no avail.

At a press conference at Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu reminded his nation that Israel was in a war for its existence. He expressed the anguish of the “great tragedy,” in which the hostages had come within arm’s reach of freedom: “Alon, Samer, and Yotam survived the inferno for 70 days. They were [a short distance] from freedom. They could almost touch redemption. And then, suddenly the tragedy happened. It shattered my heart…We were so close to embracing them. But to my sorrow, we cannot turn back time,” he said.

“Everyone … on the battlefield knows that the difference between victory and disaster is a hair’s breadth.”

He expressed support for the soldiers who had to make difficult decisions under pressure. He also said that Israel’s mission had not changed: “We will not give up our military and national goal to return all of our hostages home, in peace. In all the deep pain, I wish to emphasize: the military pressure is what brings both the return of the hostages, and victory over our enemies.”

“I know that the pain that floods your hearts will never be healed. But there is comfort — there is one comfort: to promise that our heroes have not fallen in vain, to promise that we will continue to fight until the achievement of complete victory,” he said.

He added that Israel would not give into international pressure to allow the Palestinian Authority to return to govern the Gaza Strip, and cited opinion polls suggesting that the vast majority of Palestinians supported the October 7 terror attacks, in which 1,200 were murdered in Israel.

Defense minister Yoav Gallant also spoke, addressing the tragedy, which he said was among the worst he had experienced: “I know that it is a dark hour … for us, and for the soldiers in the Gaza Strip … This war will be a long war. … Our national will shall overcome the power of the other side, because righteousness and truth are on our side, and because we represent good against evil and wickedness. And therefore we will muster the courage of spirit, and will arrive at victory in this war.”

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White Party is participating in an emergency government of national unity, said it was too early to talk about political questions about a post-Hamas Gaza.

Over 125 hostages are still thought to be in Hamas custody in Gaza. After the tragedy on Friday, there has been increased pressure — both within and outside of Israel — to negotiate with Hamas, though the terror group has recently seemed unwilling to do so.

Netanyahu also related that Joe Biden, when vice president, had once asked him, “What will the solution be?” He answered: “I will tell you what cannot be the solution … the Palestinians can receive any power to run their own lives, but cannot receive any kind of sovereign power to threaten our existence.”

When Biden said that was only a partial solution, Netanyahu related, he answered: “Correct. But that is the only thing that matters.” He added that his argument had only become stronger over time.

