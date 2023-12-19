Biden Continues to Trash Israel, Falsely Suggesting It Does Not Avoid Palestinian Civilians

President Joe Biden continues to suggest, without evidence, that Israel is failing to distinguish between terrorists and civilians in Gaza — even as he expresses support for Israel’s goal of eliminating the Hamas organization that started the war on October 7.

Two weeks ago, Biden accused Israel of “indiscriminate bombing” in remarks to a closed-door meeting with donors in Washington, D.C. Israel rejected the claim, and it was even refuted by ABC News, which found that Israel has in fact used a “historically high level of precision weapons usage in urban warfare.”

On Tuesday, Biden did it again, according to the Times of Israel:

Speaking at a political event, US President Joe Biden says Israel is dealing with unique challenges in its ongoing war against the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group. … Despite these “added burdens,” Biden says Israel must differentiate between Hamas and Palestinian civilians, urging it to work to minimize non-combatant deaths.

There is ample evidence that Israel tries to minimize non-combatant deaths — though doing so is not easy when terrorists hide among civilians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) even accidentally killed 3 Israeli hostages who were mistaken for terrorists, partly because Hamas has tried to fool Israeli soldiers with fake signs of hostages, and partly because the Israeli sniper who began shooting at them did not see or recognize that they were carrying a white flag.

Moreover, Israel has opened a crossing, the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, from its own territory into Gaza to facilitate further deliveries of humanitarian aid — as U.S. urging — even though much of the aid is likely to be stolen by Hamas.

The Biden administration is reportedly spying on Israel, compiling an intelligence file that it will later use to document any alleged war crimes.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.