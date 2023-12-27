Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Access to New York’s JFK Airport

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators temporarily blocked access to New York’s JFK airport on Wednesday, protesting on the Van Wyck Expressway and provoking police to make arrests.

New York’s local Fox affiliate reported:

At least 26 people were arrested Wednesday morning after an apparent pro-Palestinian demonstration blocked a portion of the Van Wyck Expressway inside John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority said. Several demonstrators were seen holding banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Divest From Genocide,” creating gridlock traffic and forcing travelers to exit their ride-share vehicles and cart their luggage to their gates. In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the Port Authority said, “At about 11:30 this morning, PAPD was notified of protest activity on the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport. 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic. The roadway was reopened at 11:50. During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses, offering rides to travelers involved in the backup to allow them to reach the airport safely.”

Some travelers were evidently forced to walk around the protest.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking the road leading to JFK Airport forcing travelers to walk around them to make their flights. According to @ScooterCasterNY, Port Authority Police are now making arrests to open up the roadway. The incident comes after… pic.twitter.com/wbQxV7QNEj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2023

A similar protest blocked access to LAX in California on Wednesday, and another one blocked access to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Christmas Eve.

