Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block LAX Access: ‘Ceasefire is Not Enough’

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked access to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday morning, disrupting travel during the busy holiday season.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday morning after chaos ensued when a group of pro-Palestine protesters blocked traffic outside the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. … The protest took a turn when the Los Angeles Police Department got involved around 9:30 a.m. when the group attempted to block the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. As officers moved in, the protesters took off running in different directions, while others were taken into custody. … A FOX 11 crew at the scene said the group of protesters carried signs with messages that included “Ceasefire is not enough,” and “Free Palestine.”

A reporter observing the protest from a helicopter noted that the protesters had vandalized nearby property with graffiti that included profanity. “They’re just rabble-rousers. I would even venture to say they don’t even know what they’re protesting. They’re just pro-violence.”

Police eventually cleared the area and made a reported 15 arrests, KTTV reported.

Earlier in December, anti-Israel protesters also shut down the Interstate 110, a major north-south artery connecting the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the rest of the city.

Radical pro-Palestinian demonstrators have tried to disrupt Christmas celebrations and Christmas across the shopping. The common theme among these protests — almost all of which are illegal — is an attempt to disrupt what anti-Israel radicals perceive as the comfort and complacency of American lives.

The war began with an unprovoked attack on October 7 by the Palestinian Hamas terror organization, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and took some 240 hostage.

