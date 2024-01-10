Report: Telegram Group with 3,000 UNRWA Employees Celebrated Hamas Attack

UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights organization that monitors the United Nations, produced a report Wednesday alleging that 3,000 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) celebrated the October 7 “massacre and rape” by Hamas.

UNRWA is an agency devoted to Palestinians, and has been accused in the past of aiding terrorism, as well as indoctrinating Palestinians to hate Israel and Jews. In the recent conflict, it has been accused of helping Hamas in various capacities.

In a statement, UN Watch said:

A Telegram group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza is replete with posts celebrating the Hamas massacre of October 7th minutes after it began, praising the murderers and rapists as “heroes,” glorifying the “education” the terrorists received, gleefully sharing photos of dead or captured Israelis and urging the execution of hostages. “This is the motherlode of UNRWA teachers’ incitement to Jihadi terrorism,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, the Geneva-based non-governmental organization that monitors the world body. The Telegram chat group is meant to support UNRWA teachers, and contains dozens of files with UNRWA staff names, ID numbers, schedules and curriculum materials.

Last week, the White House defended continuing to fund UNRWA — to the tune of nearly $1 billion — after President Donald Trump had cut funding to the agency. Israel has suggested that it would like UNRWA to be removed from post-Hamas Gaza.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.