Report: UNRWA Teacher, Gaza Doctor Kept Israeli Child Hostages

Israeli children were kept as hostages in Gaza by a variety of civilians — including a teacher for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and a Palestinian doctor who isolated the Israeli child from his own children and denied him food.

That is the report from Israel’s Channel 13, and it goes beyond previous evidence of torture committed against Israeli hostages.

Source is channel 13’s Almog Boker:https://t.co/hXOmsTKQe1 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 29, 2023

News that a UNRWA employee was involved in keeping hostages is further evidence of the agency’s incorporation by terrorist organizations. The agency, created by the UN to cater specifically to Palestinian refugees after Arabs declared war on Israel in 1948, in an unsuccessful effort to destroy the country at its birth, has long been an incubator for radical Palestinian ideology.

Hamas is known to have imprisoned hostages in homes as well as tunnels, and gave hostages to other terror organizations.

Earlier this month, as Breitbart News noted, it was revealed that some UNRWA employees applauded Hamas’s terror attack on Israel on October 7, and that several of the known terrorists involved in the attack had been graduates of UNRWA’s schools.

President Donald Trump had cut off funding to UNRWA, but President Joe Biden restored it, without insisting on any reforms.

The Channel 13 report also adds to evidence that Palestinian civilians participated in, and supported, Hamas terrorist atrocities.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.