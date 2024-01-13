Mob Protests U.S. Strikes on Yemeni Houthi Terrorists at U.N., Attacks Israeli Man

A mob of hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the Yemeni foreign consulate in New York City Friday night in response to the U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels, a militant Islamist group that attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed terrorists have been launching assaults against Israel and shipping vessels that dare to cross the sea between Africa and Asia, adding to supply chain issues and the rising prices of imported goods. According to U.S. officials, Houthis have launched 27 separate attacks in solidarity with Hamas since the Palestinian terror group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

The retaliatory strike was launched on Thursday by collaborating U.S., U.K., and other allied military forces after several warnings were made to the Houthis to stop their attacks:

On Jan. 11 at 2:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, in coordination with the United Kingdom, and support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain conducted joint strikes on Houthi targets to degrade their capability to continue their illegal and… pic.twitter.com/bR8biMolSx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 12, 2024

Friday’s “Hands Off Yemen” protest occurred at the Permanent Mission of Yemen to the United Nations in Manhattan, with some protesters getting violent, the New York Post reported.

One couple carrying an Israeli flag during the rally was attacked while “attempting to wade through the crowd with their dog.” The man was shoved and their flag was stolen so the terrorist-sympathizers could try to light it on fire.

“Long live Hamas, you piece of shit!” shouted a man waving a “Free Palestine” flag at the couple:

#NOW "Long Live Hamas!" One protester shouts at Israel Supporters during Emergency Protest for YEMEN gathered at the Yemen Mission to the UN. pic.twitter.com/TYochFgEWT — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) January 13, 2024

The NYC couple, who chose to remain anonymous, told the outlet they were walking to a local dog park when the mob blocked their path.

The man, who is Israeli, recounted how he ran back to his apartment to grab his flag before trying to make his way through the crowd before he was assaulted.

“Next step, I promise you, the next time they’re going to be supporting ISIS,” the man said. “Because ISIS hates America, therefore, ISIS good. It’s beyond insane what’s going on here.”

The protesters could be heard chanting a spin on a popular antisemitic chant: “From the river to the sea, Yemen will be free!”

“Gaza called, Yemen answered. All Israeli boats are canceled,” they shouted as some held signs reading “Hands off Yemen” and “Fuck you Biden.”

“Genocide Joe has got to go,” could also be heard from demonstrators.

The Post reported that several protesters “were seen scraping ‘Stand with Israel’ stickers off of light posts as they marched,” while others tore down posters regarding Israeli hostages.

Outside the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, Nerdeen Kiswani, founder of the pro-Palestinian organization Within Our Lifetime, claimed, “The Yemeni people and the Palestinian people are the only free people because we resist by any means necessary.”

“We have no faith in your courts, your institutions, your governments. The United States, the United Kingdom, all puppet Arab Zionist normalizing regimes…We only have faith in the resistance,” she said. “As long as there is resistance in Palestine and Yemen, as long as there is a blockade on Yemen and Gaza, we will stand up to resist it.”

No arrests have been reported as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, massive protests have erupted in the capital of Sanaa over the U.S. strikes that killed five people, according to Houthi leaders:

NEW: Millions fill the street in Yemen as Houthi rebels promise revenge against the U.S. after 73 strikes hit Yemen regions, killing 5 people. “The American & British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go… pic.twitter.com/VBa6QxUAay — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 12, 2024

Similar protests have also taken place in London, England, with pro-Palestine protesters chanting “Yemen, Yemen, make us proud, turn another ship around!”