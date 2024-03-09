Netanyahu Slams Turkey’s Erdogan (Again) for Backing Hamas, Invoking Hitler

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — again — after the Turkish leader reiterated his country’s support for Hamas and compared Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post reported:

In the speech, Erdogan compared Netanyahu to historical fascist leaders, stating that “Netanyahu earned his place alongside Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin.” The Turkish President also refused to condemn Hamas’s actions on October 7 and even stood by the terrorist group in his rhetoric. Erdogan accused Israel of acting as “the Nazis of our time while committing humanitarian crimes in Gaza.” He refused to call Hamas a terrorist organization: “We cannot be coerced into designating Hamas as a terrorist organization. We communicate with them openly and stand behind them.”

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement in response:

Israel, that adheres to international law, rejects the absurd preachings about morality from Erdogan, who supports the mass murderers and rapists of Hamas, denies the Armenian genocide, massacres Kurds in his own country and vies for the world record in eliminating and jailing regime opponents and journalists.

It was not the first time the two had sparred. After Erdogan compared Netanyahu to Hitler in December, Netanyahu said that Turkey was guilty of “genocide” against the country’s Kurdish population.

