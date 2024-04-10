IDF Kills 3 Sons of Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed three of the sons of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday in an airstrike in Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh learns that three of his sons were killed and responds: “I thank Allah for the honor that my children and grandchildren have been martyred.” And therein lies the problem. A father should aspire for his children to live in peace, not die for jihad. pic.twitter.com/vUivLJH8hN — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 10, 2024

In a statement, the IDF said:

Earlier today (Wednesday), directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF aircraft struck three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip. The three operatives that were struck are Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization. The IDF confirms that the three operatives are the sons of Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of Hamas’s political bureau.

Haniyeh has a net worth of $4 billion after profiting off smuggling in Gaza and various investments. He, like other Hamas leaders, lives far from Gaza, in luxurious exile in Doha, Qatar, and jets between Qata, Turkey, Iran, Russia, and other locations where he is assured safe haven.

It is unknown whether the airstrike will affect ongoing negotiations in Cairo, Egypt, over the potential release of Israeli hostages.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.