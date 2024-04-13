WATCH: Crowds in Iran Celebrate Missile, Drone Attacks Against Israel

Crowds of pro-regime demonstrators poured into the streets of Tehran, the Iranian capital, overnight Saturday into Sunday as Iran launched more than 200 drones and cruise missiles against Israel.

The Hindustan Times reported:

Iranians have flooded the streets in large numbers to celebrate Iran’s attack on Israel. Numerous videos and posts circulating online depict a large gathering and rally of Iranian citizens at Palestine Square in Tehran, marking the move with jubilation. The attack, launched by Iran and its proxies, involved hundreds of suicide drones, ballistic missiles, and rockets targeting the Jewish state from all sides. … On Saturday night, pictures and videos of Iranians celebrating in Teheran went viral. Video clips reportedly showing Palestinians celebrating in the al-Aqsa mosque in response to reports of Iran’s rocket and drone attack also surfaced online. This large-scale attack highlights the huge population gap between the two long-time rivals. Israel has a population of less than 8 million people, while Iran has an estimated population of more than 89 million people, more than 10 times the size of Israel.

Iran has refrained from attacking Israel directly, using proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias. But the celebrations may be short-lived.

Israel has said that it would attack Iran directly in response to an attack that originates on Iranian soil.

