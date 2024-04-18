PHOTOS: Palestinians Hit the Beach in Gaza

Palestinians have been flocking to the beach in Gaza this week, as temperatures soared and families took advantage of a lull in fighting in most of the area.

Israel pulled out its ground forces from southern Gaza earlier this month, leaving one brigade in control of an access road that divides the northern and southern Gaza Strip. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have continued to attack Hamas in targeted operations, but most areas of Gaza are enjoying calm.

At the same time, Israeli authorities — urged by the U.S. — are accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. There is so much food entering Gaza that the prices of commodities like flour and eggs have collapsed.

Though aid organizations and foreign critics of Israel continue to warn about “famine,” there is evidence of plenty in the Gaza Strip. The IDF unit known as COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) posted photographs of markets in Gaza brimming with fruit, vegetables, and other food items for sale.

Market scenes in northern Gaza yesterday, April 17 pic.twitter.com/bI4DTWMLwa — COGAT (@cogatonline) April 18, 2024

As images of Gazans at the beach circulated on social media, many pro-Israel voices pointed to the photos as evidence that there is no “famine” or “genocide” in Gaza.

Israel is still planning an attack on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, which is the last Hamas stronghold.

