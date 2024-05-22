Hamas Leader Haniyeh Attends Iranian President Raisi’s Funeral

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh attended the mass funeral Wednesday in Tehran for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Photos were released of Haniey meeting with Iran’s “supreme leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Officials from other Iranian-backed terror groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, were also in attendance at the event.

The Times of Israel reported:

Iranian state media runs footage of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh attending the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Haniyeh, the supreme leader of the Palestinian terror group, is based in Qatar and frequently travels across the region. … Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem is also in Tehran for the funeral.

Haniyeh has a net worth of billions of dollars after siphoning aid money and tax revenues while sending others to die.

The U.S. State Department had sent condolences in advance of the funeral and gathering of terrorist leaders, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended, upon being questioned by the Senate, as the “normal course of business.”

Asked by Breitbart News whether Israel also expresses its condolences, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer replied: “No, we don’t express our condolences.” He said that Raisi led a tyrannical regime that was the only case in which “a UN member, Iran, seeks to destroy another UN member, Israel.”

He added that Israel did not share Blinken’s condolences:

“There are no tears in Israel being shed for the death of this tyrant. … Any of these sort of fake expressions of regret about what has happened to these Iranian leaders — it turns our stomach, to be blunt.”

