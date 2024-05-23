Israel Summons Ireland, Norway, Spain Ambassadors to Watch Hamas Abduction Footage

Israel formally summoned the ambassadors of Ireland, Norway, and Spain on Thursday and made them watch recently-released footage of Hamas abducting female Israeli soldiers as part of an official reprimand.

BREAKING: The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassadors from Ireland, Spain, and Norway to a meeting in Jerusalem today in which they were asked to watch the full ‘atrocities video’ of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israeli civilians on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/amkKQ6Ij08 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 23, 2024

Earlier this week, all three countries announced that they would recognize a Palestinian state — even though it has no clear boundaries, no capital, and no clear political structure. Israel reacted angrily, and summoned the ambassadors.

The footage they viewed was released by the families of the women and described by Breitbart News on Wednesday:

In the heavily-edited video, the women are seen with their hands bound, standing and then sitting by a concrete wall, presumably at the Nahal Oz military base in Israel, which was overrun for several hours on the morning of October 7. Several have bloodied faces; one attempts to speak to the terrorists: “I have friends in Palestine.” The gunmen tell them to be quiet. Later, the terrorists perform Islamic prayers by their female captives and shoving them into jeeps. There are also hints of sexual abuse. One of the terrorists says, according to the subtitles, that the Israeli captives are women “who can get pregnant.” Another says to a bloodied, battered female Israeli hostage: “You are so beautiful.”

An Israeli government spokesman noted Wednesday that Ireland, Spain, and Norway had all been neutral during the Second World War, as Jews were being murdered by Nazis (though Nazi Germany eventually invaded Norway).

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.