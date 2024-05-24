Video Appears to Show Iranian Soldier Ripping Pants While Carrying Coffin of Late Foreign Minister

Iranian opposition website Iran International on Thursday highlighted a few pratfalls at the elaborate state funerals for President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In one instance, an Iranian military honor guard had trouble keeping in formation while carrying the coffin of Imam Mohammad-Ali Ale-Hashem in the late man’s home city of Tabriz.

Even more embarrassing was a soldier whose pants apparently ripped while he was struggling with Amir-Abdollahian’s coffin:

During the live broadcast of the funeral held in Tehran for Raisi and his companions on Wednesday, an Iranian Army honor guard is seen ripping his pants while carrying the coffin of Iran's Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian who was killed in the Sunday helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/jGemMOJG7l — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 22, 2024

Internet wags suggested Iran might blame the torn pants on U.S. sanctions, which Iranian leaders have used as their all-purpose excuse for every policy failure of the past five years. Some Iranian officials blamed U.S. sanctions for depriving Iran of the parts necessary to maintain Raisi’s helicopter properly.

According to Iran International, besides the predictable sick burns on social media, there was some real anger in Iran over how unprofessional the military looked during these funeral services. The dancing pallbearers of Ghana make it all look so easy.