Blinken Visits Israel as Gantz Leaves Government to Challenge Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is arriving in Israel and the Middle East Monday just after Benny Gantz, an opposition leader who is the main rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has left the government.

It is a curious coincidence that, right-wing critics say, points to cooperation between Gantz and President Joe Biden’s administration in attempting to bring down the Netanyahu government and find a replacement in the midst of a war.

The Biden administration is suspected of backing a “color revolution” — an attempt to use pressure from opposition parties, civil society, and the media to force new elections that will oust a government that has opposed U.S. policies.

Netanyahu has long opposed U.S. efforts to renew a weak deal on Iran’s nuclear program, and has rejected Biden’s efforts to impose a Palestinian state as an outcome of the war. Israelis broadly support Netanyahu’s positions.

Gantz left the national unity government Monday after joining it following the October 7 Hamas terror attack. He said that Netanyahu cannot win the war. Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition still has a solid majority and was unaffected.

Officially, Blinken is in the Middle East to push a U.S. proposal for a hostage deal with Hamas that could lead to an indefinite “temporary” ceasefire. President Biden described it as an “Israeli” proposal, but Israel disputed that claim.

It is not clear why Blinken would need to convince Israel to accept a proposal that the Biden administration claims was Israel’s idea in the first place. Blinken is also set to travel to Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar to push for the deal, which the administration hopes will lead to a broader peace.

Blinken’s trip comes the same day that the U.S. will introduce a non-binding resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for Hamas and Israel to accept the deal.

With this UNSC resolution, the Biden administration has fully become Hamas’s lawyer in the international arena. This is a multifaceted attack not just on Israel’s ability to prosecute the war, but on its security needs after the war. Think I’m exaggerating? Read on. 1/ https://t.co/3Z3aQTI9hC — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 10, 2024

As critics have noted, the deal calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza before all hostages are released, removing military pressure on Hamas. The deal also does not call for Hamas to be disarmed, or prevent its return to power.

Blinken is also reportedly going to try to discourage a broader war, as Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists continue to fire at northern Israel, leading Israel to prepare for conflict.

