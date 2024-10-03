Biden Telegraphs Israel’s Military Plans to the World: Reveals ‘Nothing Going to Happen Today’ in Iran

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday glibly ruled out any imminent Israeli strikes against Iran as the strife-torn region prepares for a response to the recent missile attack on the Jewish state.

“First of all, we don’t ‘allow’ Israel, we advise Israel. And there is nothing going to happen today,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he would allow Israel to retaliate against Iran.

He made the remarks on the South Lawn before departing aboard Marine One without any further clarification or citing of a source for the military intelligence revelation.

The comment came in the wake of Democrats and the media frequently criticizing former President Donald Trump for allegedly talking with Russia yet here is Biden telling Iran directly that it is safe from attack.

As Breitbart News reported, Iran launched an unprecedented 180-plus missiles at Israeli targets on Tuesday, in what it described as retaliation for the killings of several militant leaders and Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

The large-scale strike followed Israel’s airstrike a week earlier killed terrorist Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, as well as Abbas Nilforoushan, a high-ranking commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.