IDF: Iran Has Fired Missiles at Israel; All Residents Ordered to Bomb Shelters

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening local time, as Israelis throughout the entire country were ordered to take cover in bomb shelters until further notice.

The IDF said in a statement:

A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. You are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The public is asked to adhere to the Home Front Command’s guidelines. Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari addressed the nation, telling them that the Home Front Command would communicate to them via mobile phone alerts.

“We are strong, and we are capable in this attack also,” he said.

Other officials warned Israelis not to film or photograph during the attack, and to avoid windows in case missiles fell nearby.

The U.S. had revealed earlier that it had indications of a pending Iranian attack.

In April, when Iran launched nearly 300 missiles and drones at Israel, nearly all of them were intercepted by Israeli air defenses and by those of several regional American allies, without causing damage. One Bedouin girl was injured by falling shrapnel.

Update: Iran was reported to have fired toward Israel’s nuclear reactor in Dimona, in the Negev desert.

Update: The IDF released another statement:

Iran’s attack is continuing. You are requested to remain in a protected space until further notice. The explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles. The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting launches.

Israel’s Army Radio said that Iran had announced that its attack was a response to the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July; to Israel’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday; and to the death of a senior Hezbollah officialm Abbas Nilfroshan, alongside Nasrallah.

Iran claimed to have aimed at military targets.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that 400 missiles had been launched and that two had possibly hit Israel, while the rest appeared to have been intercepted.

Update: IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israelis at roughly 8:30 p.m. local time that the Iranian attack had ended, and that there had been no injuries or deaths.

He urged the public to exercise caution.

He said Israel would respond to Iran “in the place and the time we determine. … We have plans.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.