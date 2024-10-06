Israeli Border Patrol Officer, 19, Killed in Terror Attack

The Israel Police identified the victim of a terror attack Sunday in the central bus station of Be’er Sheva as Border Patrol Officer Shira Chaya Suslik, 19.

As Breitbart News reported, one person was killed and ten wounded in the attack, when a gunman apparently started firing at innocent people. (There were reports of a knife attack as well; it is not clear which weapon was used.)

According to media reports, Suslik confronted the terrorist, likely saving lives.

The Times of Israel reported:

The terrorist behind a deadly terror attack in Beersheba is named as Ahmad al-Uqbi, 29, from a Bedouin hamlet near the town of Lakiya, according to Israeli defense authorities. Al-Uqbi holds Israeli citizenship and has a criminal record, authorities say.

Leaders in the Israeli Arab community were quick to condemn the attack and disavow the terrorist, whose relative had reportedly carried out a similar attack at the same bus station several years ago.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.