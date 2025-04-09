Celebrity Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Calls Out Newsom’s Trans Flip-Flop, Warns Parents of ‘Social Transitions’ in Schools

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels is warning parents not to be “fooled” by Democrat leaders who appear to be “quietly tiptoeing away” from radical transgenderism, asserting that these politicians “haven’t yet reversed course on one of their most shameful positions.”

“The brutal political reality for Democrats is that more than 70 percent of Americans simply don’t support their extreme positions,” Michaels wrote in a recent op-ed for Daily Mail, citing taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers for children.

Americans’ stance on these issues were made loud and clear, in part, via the 2024 presidential election, the fitness trainer said, noting that since then, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been “one of the loudest” advocates of so-called “gender-affirming care,” is now “beginning to course-correct.”

“He has pulled back from his full-throated support for the right of biological males to compete in women’s sports. And he’s softened his rhetoric around the state’s role in subsidizing gender transitions for minors,” Michaels said of Newsom.

“These, however, are political concessions, not moral awakenings,” the celebrity fitness trainer warned.

As Breitbart News reported, last month, Newsom admitted to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that men participating in women’s sports is “deeply unfair” — and was slammed by his radical supporters as a result, becoming a top trend on X.

But last week in an interview on Real Time with Bill Maher, Newsom doubled down on his support for California’s “Safety Act,” which “prohibits schools from requiring their staff to inform parents if their child requests to socially transition” under the guise of protecting children from abusive homes, Michaels said.

Michaels said Newsom’s stance is “particularly maddening” because “he knows the tide is turning. He’s seen the lawsuits. He’s heard the story of ‘detransitioners.’ And he knows the majority of the country is no longer on board,” yet he remains “immovable” when it comes to addressing transgenderism in schools.

“As a mother, and as someone who believes the family is the bedrock of a stable society, I find the notion of cutting parents out of the equation not only mindboggling, but outrageous and completely unacceptable,” she added.

Michaels also warned parents of “social transitions” occurring in schools — meaning when teachers agree to address a student by a made-up name or pronoun, and the child begins identifying as something other than themselves at school, unbeknownst to their parents.

“Social transitions in school settings may also include a child asking to use bathroom facilities that are typically associated with the opposite sex,” the fitness trainer explained. “Social transition may be a step toward medical transition, and life-alerting consequences.”

Michaels also pointed to the issue of social contagion as a factor for why more and more kids today are taking interest in transgender-related concepts, and why the public is seeing so many children of celebrities play around with their sex identities.

Transgenderism has been made “fashionable,” and “far too many kids, and frankly parents — enabled by politicians eager to cash in on the craze — treated the phenomenon with shocking naivety,” she said.

“It seems to me that transgender identity — especially among kids — was allowed to spread through social contagion in many progressive circles. And, indeed, transgenderism among children is concerningly prevalent in Hollywood,” Michaels noted.

The fitness trained then advised parents to be “deeply skeptical of the sudden surge in gender dysphoria among children, particularly among adolescent girls, who are more prone to social mimicry, identity struggles, and emotional distress than boys.”

“There have been similar waves of social contagion in the past involving eating disorders and self-harm,” she said, reminding her readers that “like past waves, this one comes with severe medical consequences.”

Michaels added, “It also comes a built-in ideological defense: question it, and you’re labeled a bigot.”

